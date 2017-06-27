mobius
the mobius network
Mobius closes the gap between the internet world and blockchain world through innovative and simple protocols that introduce new standards for cross-blockchain login, payment, governance, and oracles.
Features
Protocols
Mobius is building innovative and simple cross-blockchain protocols to connect billions of people and devices to the blockchain ecosystem.
DApp Store
Mobius is creating an easy to use Decentralized App (DApp) Store that will disintermediate and decentralize the $6.3 trillion 2021 App Economy.
Token
The Mobius token (MOBI) powers the Mobius Network and facilitates value transfer, decentralized community governance, and vested stake based reputation systems and oracles.
Benefits
interoperable
The Mobius universal protocol APIs work across all blockchains and connect the internet world to the blockchain ecosystem so developers only have to learn and support one standard.
simple
The Mobius protocols allow developers to easily implement and support advanced decentralized blockchain features such as token payments, login, governance, and oracles.
secure
Mobius takes care of security so developers do not have to by requiring SSL and encryption throughout the Network and using cold storage with multi-signature wallets.
