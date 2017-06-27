Mobius logo

Connecting Every Developer
to the Blockchain Ecosystem

Token Pre-Sale Starts

8.8.17

the mobius network

Mobius closes the gap between the internet world and blockchain world through innovative and simple protocols that introduce new standards for cross-blockchain login, payment, governance, and oracles.

Features

Protocols

Mobius is building innovative and simple cross-blockchain protocols to connect billions of people and devices to the blockchain ecosystem.

DApp Store

Mobius is creating an easy to use Decentralized App (DApp) Store that will disintermediate and decentralize the $6.3 trillion 2021 App Economy.

Token

The Mobius token (MOBI) powers the Mobius Network and facilitates value transfer, decentralized community governance, and vested stake based reputation systems and oracles.

Benefits

interoperable

The Mobius universal protocol APIs work across all blockchains and connect the internet world to the blockchain ecosystem so developers only have to learn and support one standard.

simple

The Mobius protocols allow developers to easily implement and support advanced decentralized blockchain features such as token payments, login, governance, and oracles.

secure

Mobius takes care of security so developers do not have to by requiring SSL and encryption throughout the Network and using cold storage with multi-signature wallets.

Ecosystem

the mobius team

david s. gobaud
  • Stanford, Computer Science
  • Harvard Law, JD
  • White House
  • Y Combinator

Resume
cyrus s. khajvandi

advisors

jed mccaleb
  • Co-Founder of Stellar
  • Co-Founder of Ripple
  • Creator of eDonkey2000
jackson palmer