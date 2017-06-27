Mobius closes the gap between the internet world and blockchain world through innovative and simple protocols that introduce new standards for cross-blockchain login, payment, governance, and oracles.

The Mobius token (MOBI) powers the Mobius Network and facilitates value transfer, decentralized community governance, and vested stake based reputation systems and oracles.

Mobius is creating an easy to use Decentralized App (DApp) Store that will disintermediate and decentralize the $6.3 trillion 2021 App Economy.

Mobius is building innovative and simple cross-blockchain protocols to connect billions of people and devices to the blockchain ecosystem.

interoperable The Mobius universal protocol APIs work across all blockchains and connect the internet world to the blockchain ecosystem so developers only have to learn and support one standard.

simple The Mobius protocols allow developers to easily implement and support advanced decentralized blockchain features such as token payments, login, governance, and oracles.